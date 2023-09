BEIJING: China’s aviation regulator said on Friday that air passenger numbers in August rose 98.0% from a year earlier, reaching a historical high.

The monthly passenger transportation volume was 63.96 million, an increase of 4.5% compared with August in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic decimated the travel industry.

However, international passenger transportation has only recovered to 52.0% of the same period in 2019.