Sep 15, 2023
PSG give Lee green light to join South Korea Asian Games squad

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2023 10:30am
Paris St Germain (PSG) have agreed to let midfielder Lee Kang-in join up with South Korea’s Asian Games squad during the group stage, the country’s football association (KFA) said on Friday.

The KFA said they reached an agreement with the Ligue 1 side late on Thursday and that Lee would be released after PSG’s Champions League opener at home to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Teams are under no obligation to release players for the Asian Games as the tournament falls outside FIFA’s official window.

The Games, which were postponed from 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 in Hangzhou, China.

The men’s soccer tournament begins on Sept. 19, with South Korea kicking off their campaign against Kuwait as they bid for a third straight gold medal.

They will also face Thailand on Sept. 21 and Bahrain three days later in Group E. Lee, 22, joined PSG from Real Mallorca in July and started their opening two league games but has been sidelined with a muscle injury since Aug. 22.

He is expected to be available for the Koreans’ third group match.

