BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
BIPL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.32%)
BOP 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.11%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.43%)
GGL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.4%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
MLCF 29.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.33%)
OGDC 95.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.08%)
PAEL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.58%)
PIBTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.46%)
PPL 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PRL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.27%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.24%)
SSGC 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.93%)
TRG 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.75%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,587 Increased By 15.8 (0.34%)
BR30 16,259 Increased By 98.3 (0.61%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

8th successive gain: rupee settles at 296.85 against US dollar

  • Gains 0.37% in inter-bank market on Friday
Recorder Report Published September 15, 2023 Updated September 15, 2023 05:29pm

The Pakistani rupee strengthened for the eighth successive session against the US dollar, appreciating 0.37% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 296.85 after an increase of Rs1.11 in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee had appreciated 0.29% to settle at 297.96.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) maintained the key policy rate at 22% as it projected inflation to remain on a downward trajectory in the future.

This is the second successive meeting in which the MPC has maintained status quo on the policy rate.

The MPC’s decision comes against wider market consensus that predicted a rate hike.

Internationally, the US dollar held steady in Asia on Friday, edging off slightly from overnight gains against peers, as the yuan strengthened in the wake of some market-beating economic data out of China.

The dollar jumped overnight after US retail sales received a boost from higher gasoline prices, increasing 0.6% in August versus an estimated 0.2% rise, while market participants reacted to the European Central Bank’s 25-basis point hike.

The US dollar index last stood somewhat lower at 105.32, but still near Thursday’s six-month peak of 105.43.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday and are set for a third weekly gain, as better-than-expected Chinese economic data and reports of record oil consumption bolstered the view that demand in the world’s second-largest crude consumer will continue to surge.

Oil prices Pakistani rupee interest rates dollar to pkr interbank Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market SBP interest rate SBP MPC interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters
m.ausaf Sep 15, 2023 12:09pm
Excelant
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Awami Sep 15, 2023 06:12pm
With expected $75 Billion ,PR will rise up in value,250 PR per dollar in next 6 months easily.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

8th successive gain: rupee settles at 296.85 against US dollar

Supreme Court annuls amendments to NAB Ordinance

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

Judicial complex vandalism case: Parvez Elahi gets bail

Main Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing reopens after nine-day closure

Bilawal urges ECP to announce election date

Pakistan’s flag carrier PIA struggling to pay bills

Meezan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Oil set for another weekly gain on tight supply and China optimism

Injured Naseem doubtful for Pakistan’s early World Cup matches

Read more stories