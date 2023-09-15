BAFL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
BIPL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
BOP 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.67%)
DGKC 43.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (5.03%)
FABL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
HBL 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.71%)
HUBC 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
MLCF 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.11%)
OGDC 95.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
PAEL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.71%)
PIBTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.24%)
PIOC 87.03 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (3.78%)
PPL 73.32 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
PRL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.82%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.71%)
UNITY 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 26.3 (0.58%)
BR30 16,259 Increased By 97.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By 253.3 (0.55%)
KSE30 16,147 Increased By 79.5 (0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil set to rise for a third week on strong China economic data

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2023 09:44am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Friday and are set for a third weekly gain, as better-than-expected Chinese economic data and reports of record oil consumption bolstered the view that demand in the world’s second-largest crude consumer will continue to surge.

Brent crude futures rose 62 cents, or 0.7%, to $94.32 as of 0249 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was up 71 cents, or 0.8%, at $90.87.

Both benchmarks were up about 4% from a week ago.

China’s industrial output and retail sales grew at a faster-than-expected rate in August, suggesting that the recovery of the world’s second-largest economy from the COVID-19 pandemic is stabilising.

Data from the National Bureau released on Friday also showed oil refinery processing rose to a record 64.69 million tonnes in August, up 19.6% from a year earlier and equal to 15.23 million barrels per day (bpd).

Refining throughput surged as Chinese processors kept run rates high to meet summer travel demand and capitalise on strengthening margins for exporting to Asian consumers.

“Betting on oil is becoming a favourite trade on Wall Street. No one is doubting the OPEC+ (oil-producing nations) decision at the end of last month will keep the oil market very tight in the fourth quarter,” said analyst Edward Moya at OANDA.

The record China refining rates are occurring as output cuts by major producers Russia and Saudi Arabia are increasing worries about supply.

The supply concerns have pushed both Brent and WTI to their highest since November.

The International Energy Agency said this week it expects Saudi Arabia’s and Russia’s extended oil output cuts to result in a market deficit through the fourth quarter.

Crude Oil Oil Brent crude oil WTI crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil set to rise for a third week on strong China economic data

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

NPCs: Rate of return again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

Broadening tax base: IT ministry to lend a helping hand to FBR

Cotton: APTMA says supports emergency spray operations

Pakistan expresses its concerns over misuse of ATT

From 18-23 Sept: PM to join debate at UNGA: FO

Read more stories