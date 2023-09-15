BAFL 40.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BIPL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.91%)
DGKC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.23%)
FABL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.78%)
GGL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 82.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
MLCF 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.63%)
OGDC 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.14%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.8%)
PIOC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.74%)
PPL 73.59 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.09%)
PRL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.61%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
SSGC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
TRG 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 41.1 (0.9%)
BR30 16,311 Increased By 150.4 (0.93%)
KSE100 46,011 Increased By 361.4 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,201 Increased By 133.3 (0.83%)
Tokyo markets end higher

AFP Published September 15, 2023 Updated September 15, 2023 11:56am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street where traders digested strong retail sales figures.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.10 percent, or 364.99 points, to end at 33,533.09, while the broader Topix index added 0.95 percent, or 22.81 points, to 2,428.38.

“All major US stock indices were significantly higher on Thursday. The IPO of chipmaker Arm under SoftBank Group got off to a good start (in New York), which boosted the Nikkei index,” Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

The Tokyo market was also supported by positive Chinese economy data, the company said.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group jumped 2.08 percent to 6,718 yen, after the British chip designer Arm saw its share price surge almost 25 percent on its trading debut in New York.

Tokyo’s Nikkei index falls on higher yen, rising yields

The SoftBank-supported firm’s initial public offering left it with a market capitalisation of around $65 billion – well above its target.

Arm’s IPO netted SoftBank almost $5 billion while leaving it with control over approximately 90 percent of the company.

Among other shares, automakers were higher with Toyota jumping 2.67 percent to 2,821.5 yen and Nissan soaring 2.90 percent to 677.1 yen.

Sony Group gained 2.25 percent to 12,930 yen.

The dollar traded at 147.61 yen against 147.46 yen in New York on Thursday.

SoftBank Group Japan's Nikkei

