BAFL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
BIPL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
BOP 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.55%)
DGKC 43.98 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (5.34%)
FABL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
HBL 95.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.6%)
HUBC 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.11%)
OGDC 95.31 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.15%)
PAEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.61%)
PIBTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.24%)
PIOC 87.05 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (3.8%)
PPL 73.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.81%)
PRL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.08%)
SSGC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
TRG 87.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.6%)
UNITY 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,598 Increased By 26.7 (0.58%)
BR30 16,264 Increased By 103 (0.64%)
KSE100 45,902 Increased By 251.6 (0.55%)
KSE30 16,144 Increased By 77 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Cotton: APTMA says supports emergency spray operations

Press Release Published September 15, 2023 Updated September 15, 2023 08:53am

ISLAMABAD: APTMA has taken immediate action to support emergency spray operations in collaboration with the Government of Punjab.

The provided funds have been allocated for the distribution and application of MATOI; an exceptionally effective pesticide specifically designed to combat whiteflies. This initiative aims to curtail the further outbreak of whitefly pests and salvage cotton crops in the affected districts.

Last year, Pakistan’s cotton production fell significantly below the textile industry requirement of 15 million bales with a production of less than five million bales. As a result, Pakistan spent nearly $2 billion on import of approximately 5 million bales of cotton which was still not enough to keep the industry fully functional. These $2 billion were spent at a time when the country was in extreme forex constraints.

Cotton crop: CM asks top official to initiate protective steps on emergency basis

Responding to this crisis, APTMA partnered with the Punjab Government to launch a comprehensive campaign aimed at reviving cotton production through a range of strategies. The collaborative efforts included the announcement of a minimum support price, extensive sowing awareness campaigns, advisory services to cotton growers through APTMA experts, and ensuring the availability of high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides.

These combined initiatives led to a remarkable 23 percent increase in cotton sowing, rising from 5.12 million acres to 6.6 million acres. The projected cotton production for this season now stands baring any emergency adverse situation at an extraordinary 12 million bales, representing a staggering 150%increase compared to the previous year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton Punjab government fertilizers cotton production seeds cotton crops pesticides cotton sowing

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton: APTMA says supports emergency spray operations

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

NPCs: Rate of return again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

Broadening tax base: IT ministry to lend a helping hand to FBR

Pakistan expresses its concerns over misuse of ATT

From 18-23 Sept: PM to join debate at UNGA: FO

Read more stories