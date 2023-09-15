Cotton: APTMA says supports emergency spray operations

ISLAMABAD: APTMA has taken immediate action to support emergency spray operations in collaboration with the Government of Punjab.

The provided funds have been allocated for the distribution and application of MATOI; an exceptionally effective pesticide specifically designed to combat whiteflies. This initiative aims to curtail the further outbreak of whitefly pests and salvage cotton crops in the affected districts.

Last year, Pakistan’s cotton production fell significantly below the textile industry requirement of 15 million bales with a production of less than five million bales. As a result, Pakistan spent nearly $2 billion on import of approximately 5 million bales of cotton which was still not enough to keep the industry fully functional. These $2 billion were spent at a time when the country was in extreme forex constraints.

Responding to this crisis, APTMA partnered with the Punjab Government to launch a comprehensive campaign aimed at reviving cotton production through a range of strategies. The collaborative efforts included the announcement of a minimum support price, extensive sowing awareness campaigns, advisory services to cotton growers through APTMA experts, and ensuring the availability of high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides.

These combined initiatives led to a remarkable 23 percent increase in cotton sowing, rising from 5.12 million acres to 6.6 million acres. The projected cotton production for this season now stands baring any emergency adverse situation at an extraordinary 12 million bales, representing a staggering 150%increase compared to the previous year.

