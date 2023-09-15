Senate body irked by absence of petroleum secretary

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges expressed its anger over the non-participation of the concerned petroleum secretary in the meeting.

The committee met with Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo in the chair at the Parliament House on Thursday.

Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Prince Ahmed Umar Ahmedzai, and Senator Shamim Afridi moved the privilege regarding secretary petroleum for not attending the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum on May 2, 2023.

The committee members said that it is necessary for the relevant officer to attend the meeting of the committee.

Additional Secretary Petroleum told the committee that he has been transferred to another ministry.

On which, the chairman and members of the committee said that the concerned secretary should ensure his attendance in the next meeting, if he does not attend then this committee would take action against him as per the rules.

Senator Falak Naz moved a privilege against chief secretary Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, commissioner Malakand Division, deputy commissioner Upper Chitral, and deputy commissioner Lower Chitral in the meeting of the committee. Senator Falak Naz said that Chitral was badly affected by the floods in July and she was also injured. She said that the DCs of Upper and Lower Chitral called a meeting, in which, the representatives of all the political parties were called but she was ignored.

