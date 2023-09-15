PARTLY FACETIOUS: Bilawal playing the devil’s advocate

“Would anyone who knows when elections will be held stand up please!” “That’s funny.” “No it isn’t – as you are fully aware there are many plans – I reckon in alphabetical order from Plan A all the way to…”

“Z?”

“See that’s why you were a nobody are a nobody and will remain a nobody.”

“I don’t get it?”

“Plans in this country never, ever, go till the end of the line and Z is the end of the line.”

“So enlighten me, how many plans are there?”

“There is Plan A for sure.”

“OK but in case of a change in some of the parameters will Plan B be automatically upgraded to Plan A.”

“Yes but only if the change in the parameters was part of Plan B and I certainly doubt that.”

“Dear me, so if it is back to the drawing board then there is really only Plan A isn’t it?”

“Nope because Plan A stipulates timing as does Plan B and C and so on…”

“So on, which I assume is defined as not the end of the line?”

“You do have a one track mind like…like….”

“Like them all, Nawaz Sharif’s one track mind is to return and this time for the welcomers to reach the airport on time, The Maulana has decided to throw in his towel with Nawaz Sharif because the two men share a strong bond – as strong as…as…”

“Diesel?”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway Zardari sahib is trying to get back in front of the queue to ensure that his son is the next prime minister, and the son is playing the devil’s advocate…”

“The devil that wears Prada or the devil that…”

“I am being serious and you insist on being facetious!”

“What about Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) – she is awfully quiet and…”

“My sources tell me that another notification is in the works awarding her a new slot that will be titled Commander of the PML-N…”

“Isn’t that title associated with the military?”

“Nawaz Sharif’s Plan A is to get clearance from the relevant authorities before issuing the notification.”

“I give up.”

