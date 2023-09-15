BAFL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
BIPL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
BOP 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.55%)
DGKC 43.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (5.15%)
FABL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.74%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
HBL 95.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
MLCF 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.42%)
OGDC 95.35 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.19%)
PAEL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.93%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
PIOC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.74%)
PPL 73.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.63%)
PRL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.61%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.79%)
SSGC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.13%)
TRG 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.59%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 27.9 (0.61%)
BR30 16,259 Increased By 97.7 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,904 Increased By 254.1 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 81.9 (0.51%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: Bilawal playing the devil’s advocate

Anjum Ibrahim Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

“Would anyone who knows when elections will be held stand up please!” “That’s funny.” “No it isn’t – as you are fully aware there are many plans – I reckon in alphabetical order from Plan A all the way to…”

“Z?”

“See that’s why you were a nobody are a nobody and will remain a nobody.”

“I don’t get it?”

“Plans in this country never, ever, go till the end of the line and Z is the end of the line.”

“So enlighten me, how many plans are there?”

“There is Plan A for sure.”

“OK but in case of a change in some of the parameters will Plan B be automatically upgraded to Plan A.”

“Yes but only if the change in the parameters was part of Plan B and I certainly doubt that.”

“Dear me, so if it is back to the drawing board then there is really only Plan A isn’t it?”

“Nope because Plan A stipulates timing as does Plan B and C and so on…”

“So on, which I assume is defined as not the end of the line?”

“You do have a one track mind like…like….”

“Like them all, Nawaz Sharif’s one track mind is to return and this time for the welcomers to reach the airport on time, The Maulana has decided to throw in his towel with Nawaz Sharif because the two men share a strong bond – as strong as…as…”

“Diesel?”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway Zardari sahib is trying to get back in front of the queue to ensure that his son is the next prime minister, and the son is playing the devil’s advocate…”

“The devil that wears Prada or the devil that…”

“I am being serious and you insist on being facetious!”

“What about Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) – she is awfully quiet and…”

“My sources tell me that another notification is in the works awarding her a new slot that will be titled Commander of the PML-N…”

“Isn’t that title associated with the military?”

“Nawaz Sharif’s Plan A is to get clearance from the relevant authorities before issuing the notification.”

“I give up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

