KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (September 14, 2023)
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 13-09-2023
========================== ================================================
37.324 KG 19,000 235 19,235 19,235 NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS 20,362 252 20,614 20,614 NIL
===========================================================================
