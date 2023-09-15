KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (September 14, 2023)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 13-09-2023 ========================== ================================================ 37.324 KG 19,000 235 19,235 19,235 NIL Equivalent 40 KGS 20,362 252 20,614 20,614 NIL ===========================================================================

