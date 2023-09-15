Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (September 14, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= B-1 Sc Disc Alpine Marine 13-09-2023 Hongkong Chemical Services B-2/B-3 Valentine Disc East Wind 14-09-2023 Chemical Shipping Co. B-6/B-7 Wan Hai Disc Load Riazeda 13-09-2023 721 Container Pvt Ltd B-9/B-8 Cap Disc Load Ocean Network Andreas Container Express Pakista 13-09-2023 B-11/B-12 Zhong Disc Sea Hawks 13-09-2023 Chang General Pvt. Ltd Rong Sheng Cargo B-14/B-15 Hupeh Disc Sea Trade 04-09-2023 Chickpeas Shipping B-16/B-17 Eunice Disc Legend Shipping General & Logistic 13-09-2023 Cargo ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24/B-25 Alkyoni SB Disc. Rock Wma Shipcare 11-09-2023 Phosphate Services Pvt. Ltd B-25 Vertom Disc Noble Shipping Odette General Services 13-09-2023 Cargo Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Racha Disc Load United Marine 13-09-2023 Bhum Container Agency Sapt-4 Esl Nhava Disc Load Allied Logistic 13-09-2023 Sheva Container Services ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Racha Bhum 14-09-2023 Disc Load United Marine Container Agency Esl Nhava 14-09-2023 Disc Load Allied Logistic Sheva Container Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Kyoto 14-09-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Express Pakistan Oocl 14-09-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan Savannah (Pvt) Limited BBC Georgia 14-09-2023 L/9 Container Pakistan National Shipping Corp. Xt Pioneer 15-09-2023 D/9000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services (Pvt) Ltd Al Soor I I 15-09-2023 D/10000 Jet Oil Trans Maritime (Pvt) Ltd M.t.Sargoda 15-09-2023 D/72000 Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship.Corpt. Aspasia Bay 15-09-2023 D/27499 Dap Bulk Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd Leyla Aksoy 15-09-2023 L/59000 Clinkers Crystal Sea Services (Pvt) Ltd Spar Virgo 15-09-2023 L/51000 Clinkers Crystal Sea Services (Pvt) Ltd Benten 15-09-2023 D/4439 Base Oil Gac Pakistan Galaxy (Pvt) Limited M.T.Shalamar 16-09-2023 D/72000 Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship.Corpt. Northern 16-09-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Discovery Pakistan Wadi Bani 16-09-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping Khalid (Pvt) Ltd Cscl Jupiter 16-09-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Line Pak Pvt Ltd Juist 16-09-2023 L/43 Container Project Shipping ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Trf Kristansand 14-09-2023 Tanker - Synergy Oakland 14-09-2023 Container Ship - Lian Yang Hu 14-09-2023 Tanker - Msc Tia II 14-09-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Chem-Road Palm oil Alpine Sept. 12, 2023 Rose MW-2 African Owl Cement E. Green Sept. 10, 2023 Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Chem Palm oil Alpine Sept. 12, 2023 Bulldog ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC Sept. 13, 2023 Pelepas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Limra LPG M Sept. 08, 2023 International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Ellen Container MSC PAK Sept. 14, 2023 ICE Fighter Condensate Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Chem-Road Rose Palm oil Alpine Sept. 14, 2023 Chem Bulldog Palm oil Alpine -do- Maersk Pelepas Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Tia-II Container MSC PAK Sept. 14, 2023 Sea-span Beacon Container O.N.E -do- Ocean Pioneer Palm oil Alpine -do- Hafnia Peagasus Gas oil Trans Marine -do- Mega Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berth Zoe Schulte Chemicals Alpine -do- Ulriken Palm oil Alpine -do- Neutron Sound Gas oil Alpine -do- OM LPG Merchant Marine -do- Starry Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= XT Pioneer Chemicals Alpine Sept. 14, 2023 LANA Container GAC Sept. 15, 2023 SSL Mumbai Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

