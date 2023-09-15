BAFL 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
BIPL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.05%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.39%)
FABL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.44%)
FCCL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
FFL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
GGL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.06%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.4%)
HUBC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
MLCF 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.7%)
OGDC 95.15 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.98%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.64%)
PIOC 87.35 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (4.16%)
PPL 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.03%)
PRL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.24%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.24%)
SSGC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
TPLP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.05%)
TRG 87.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.98%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.59%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 37.3 (0.82%)
BR30 16,291 Increased By 129.8 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,999 Increased By 349.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 16,175 Increased By 107.5 (0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (September 14, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
B-1               Sc             Disc           Alpine Marine      13-09-2023
                  Hongkong       Chemical       Services
B-2/B-3           Valentine      Disc           East Wind          14-09-2023
                                 Chemical       Shipping Co.
B-6/B-7           Wan Hai        Disc Load      Riazeda            13-09-2023
                  721            Container      Pvt Ltd
B-9/B-8           Cap            Disc Load      Ocean Network
                  Andreas        Container      Express Pakista    13-09-2023
B-11/B-12         Zhong          Disc           Sea Hawks          13-09-2023
                  Chang          General        Pvt. Ltd
                  Rong Sheng     Cargo
B-14/B-15         Hupeh          Disc           Sea Trade          04-09-2023
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
B-16/B-17         Eunice         Disc           Legend Shipping
                                 General        & Logistic         13-09-2023
                                 Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25         Alkyoni SB     Disc. Rock     Wma Shipcare       11-09-2023
                                 Phosphate      Services Pvt. Ltd
B-25              Vertom         Disc           Noble Shipping
                  Odette         General        Services           13-09-2023
                                 Cargo          Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Racha          Disc Load      United Marine      13-09-2023
                  Bhum           Container      Agency
Sapt-4            Esl Nhava      Disc Load      Allied Logistic    13-09-2023
                  Sheva          Container      Services
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Racha Bhum        14-09-2023     Disc Load                      United Marine
                                 Container                             Agency
Esl Nhava         14-09-2023     Disc Load                    Allied Logistic
Sheva                            Container                           Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Kyoto             14-09-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
Oocl              14-09-2023     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
Savannah                                                        (Pvt) Limited
BBC Georgia       14-09-2023     L/9 Container              Pakistan National
                                                               Shipping Corp.
Xt Pioneer        15-09-2023     D/9000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                           Services (Pvt) Ltd
Al Soor I I       15-09-2023     D/10000 Jet Oil               Trans Maritime
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
M.t.Sargoda       15-09-2023     D/72000 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
                                                                  Ship.Corpt.
Aspasia Bay       15-09-2023     D/27499 Dap                    Bulk Shipping
                                                             Agencies Pvt Ltd
Leyla Aksoy       15-09-2023     L/59000 Clinkers                 Crystal Sea
                                                           Services (Pvt) Ltd
Spar Virgo        15-09-2023     L/51000 Clinkers                 Crystal Sea
                                                           Services (Pvt) Ltd
Benten            15-09-2023     D/4439 Base Oil                 Gac Pakistan
Galaxy                                                          (Pvt) Limited
M.T.Shalamar      16-09-2023     D/72000 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
                                                                  Ship.Corpt.
Northern          16-09-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
Discovery                                                            Pakistan
Wadi Bani         16-09-2023     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
Khalid                                                              (Pvt) Ltd
Cscl Jupiter      16-09-2023     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
                                                             Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Juist             16-09-2023     L/43 Container              Project Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Trf
Kristansand       14-09-2023     Tanker                                     -
Synergy
Oakland           14-09-2023     Container Ship                             -
Lian Yang Hu      14-09-2023     Tanker                                     -
Msc Tia II        14-09-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Chem-Road      Palm oil       Alpine         Sept. 12, 2023
                  Rose
MW-2              African Owl    Cement         E. Green       Sept. 10, 2023
                                                Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Chem           Palm oil       Alpine         Sept. 12, 2023
                  Bulldog
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC            Sept. 13, 2023
                  Pelepas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Limra          LPG            M              Sept. 08, 2023
                                                International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Ellen         Container      MSC PAK                       Sept. 14, 2023
ICE Fighter       Condensate     Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Chem-Road
Rose              Palm oil       Alpine                        Sept. 14, 2023
Chem Bulldog      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Maersk
Pelepas           Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Tia-II        Container      MSC PAK                       Sept. 14, 2023
Sea-span
Beacon            Container      O.N.E                                   -do-
Ocean
Pioneer           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Hafnia
Peagasus          Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Mega              Palm oil       Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Zoe Schulte       Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Ulriken           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Neutron
Sound             Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
OM                LPG            Merchant Marine                         -do-
Starry            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
XT Pioneer        Chemicals      Alpine                        Sept. 14, 2023
LANA              Container      GAC                           Sept. 15, 2023
SSL Mumbai        Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

NPCs: RoR again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

From 18-23 Sept: PM to join debate at UNGA: FO

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

Broadening tax base: IT ministry to lend a helping hand to FBR

Cotton: APTMA says supports emergency spray operations

Pakistan expresses its concerns over misuse of ATT

Read more stories