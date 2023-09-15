KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (September 14, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
B-1 Sc Disc Alpine Marine 13-09-2023
Hongkong Chemical Services
B-2/B-3 Valentine Disc East Wind 14-09-2023
Chemical Shipping Co.
B-6/B-7 Wan Hai Disc Load Riazeda 13-09-2023
721 Container Pvt Ltd
B-9/B-8 Cap Disc Load Ocean Network
Andreas Container Express Pakista 13-09-2023
B-11/B-12 Zhong Disc Sea Hawks 13-09-2023
Chang General Pvt. Ltd
Rong Sheng Cargo
B-14/B-15 Hupeh Disc Sea Trade 04-09-2023
Chickpeas Shipping
B-16/B-17 Eunice Disc Legend Shipping
General & Logistic 13-09-2023
Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25 Alkyoni SB Disc. Rock Wma Shipcare 11-09-2023
Phosphate Services Pvt. Ltd
B-25 Vertom Disc Noble Shipping
Odette General Services 13-09-2023
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Racha Disc Load United Marine 13-09-2023
Bhum Container Agency
Sapt-4 Esl Nhava Disc Load Allied Logistic 13-09-2023
Sheva Container Services
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Racha Bhum 14-09-2023 Disc Load United Marine
Container Agency
Esl Nhava 14-09-2023 Disc Load Allied Logistic
Sheva Container Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Kyoto 14-09-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Oocl 14-09-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
Savannah (Pvt) Limited
BBC Georgia 14-09-2023 L/9 Container Pakistan National
Shipping Corp.
Xt Pioneer 15-09-2023 D/9000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services (Pvt) Ltd
Al Soor I I 15-09-2023 D/10000 Jet Oil Trans Maritime
(Pvt) Ltd
M.t.Sargoda 15-09-2023 D/72000 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship.Corpt.
Aspasia Bay 15-09-2023 D/27499 Dap Bulk Shipping
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Leyla Aksoy 15-09-2023 L/59000 Clinkers Crystal Sea
Services (Pvt) Ltd
Spar Virgo 15-09-2023 L/51000 Clinkers Crystal Sea
Services (Pvt) Ltd
Benten 15-09-2023 D/4439 Base Oil Gac Pakistan
Galaxy (Pvt) Limited
M.T.Shalamar 16-09-2023 D/72000 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship.Corpt.
Northern 16-09-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Discovery Pakistan
Wadi Bani 16-09-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Khalid (Pvt) Ltd
Cscl Jupiter 16-09-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Juist 16-09-2023 L/43 Container Project Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Trf
Kristansand 14-09-2023 Tanker -
Synergy
Oakland 14-09-2023 Container Ship -
Lian Yang Hu 14-09-2023 Tanker -
Msc Tia II 14-09-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Chem-Road Palm oil Alpine Sept. 12, 2023
Rose
MW-2 African Owl Cement E. Green Sept. 10, 2023
Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Chem Palm oil Alpine Sept. 12, 2023
Bulldog
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Container GAC Sept. 13, 2023
Pelepas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Limra LPG M Sept. 08, 2023
International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Ellen Container MSC PAK Sept. 14, 2023
ICE Fighter Condensate Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Chem-Road
Rose Palm oil Alpine Sept. 14, 2023
Chem Bulldog Palm oil Alpine -do-
Maersk
Pelepas Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Tia-II Container MSC PAK Sept. 14, 2023
Sea-span
Beacon Container O.N.E -do-
Ocean
Pioneer Palm oil Alpine -do-
Hafnia
Peagasus Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
Mega Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berth
Zoe Schulte Chemicals Alpine -do-
Ulriken Palm oil Alpine -do-
Neutron
Sound Gas oil Alpine -do-
OM LPG Merchant Marine -do-
Starry Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
XT Pioneer Chemicals Alpine Sept. 14, 2023
LANA Container GAC Sept. 15, 2023
SSL Mumbai Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
