Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 14, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,650.06
High: 45,776.97
Low: 45,581.49
Net Change: 59.13
Volume (000): 61,387
Value (000): 2,017,935
Makt Cap (000) 1,585,890,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,997.35
NET CH (+) 29.32
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,546.68
NET CH (-) 10.32
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,768.10
NET CH (+) 43.91
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,815.63
NET CH (+) 11.5
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,272.22
NET CH (+) 3.25
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,710.35
NET CH (+) 1.79
------------------------------------
As on: 14-Sep-2023
====================================
