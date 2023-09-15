KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 14, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,650.06 High: 45,776.97 Low: 45,581.49 Net Change: 59.13 Volume (000): 61,387 Value (000): 2,017,935 Makt Cap (000) 1,585,890,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,997.35 NET CH (+) 29.32 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,546.68 NET CH (-) 10.32 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,768.10 NET CH (+) 43.91 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,815.63 NET CH (+) 11.5 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,272.22 NET CH (+) 3.25 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,710.35 NET CH (+) 1.79 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-Sep-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023