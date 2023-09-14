BAFL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.52%)
BIPL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
DFML 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
DGKC 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
FABL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
FCCL 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
HBL 95.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
MLCF 28.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.59%)
PAEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.5%)
PIOC 84.12 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.08%)
PPL 72.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.26%)
PRL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.26%)
SNGP 44.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.26%)
SSGC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.55%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,571 Increased By 6.9 (0.15%)
BR30 16,161 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,650 Increased By 59.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,067 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bulgaria lifts ban on Ukraine grain imports

AFP Published 14 Sep, 2023 04:57pm

SOFIA: Bulgaria decided on Thursday not to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports in five eastern EU nations that is set to expire this week.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has closed off Black Sea shipping routes used before the war, resulting in the EU becoming a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain.

But in June, the EU agreed to restrict Ukrainian grain imports to five member states, seeking to protect their farmers who blamed the imports for a slump in prices on local markets.

Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports

The five member states are Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

The Polish government decided Tuesday to extend the ban, which expires on Friday.

Bulgaria’s parliament, however, voted 124-69 on Thursday for a resolution to end the ban, citing “solidarity with Ukraine” and the need to “guarantee food security on a global scale”.

Hungary has also warned that it would do the same if Brussels decided not to extend the restrictions.

Romania, on the other hand, indicated it would follow Brussels’ decision.

Bulgaria stands out from its regional neighbours because it has many sunflower oil producers who have complained of a serious shortage of seeds and high prices since the embargo was put in place.

Pro-EU Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said Wednesday that lifting the ban was necessary to “stimulate competition in the market” in order to stem inflation.

Sofia will also ask Brussels for aid “to improve its road and rail infrastructure with a view to faster transport Ukrainian goods to third countries”.

grain Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Bulgaria lifts ban on Ukraine grain imports

Seventh consecutive gain: rupee settles at 297.96 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees improvement against USD

Cipher case: special court rejects bail pleas of Imran and Qureshi

Power theft campaign: hundreds arrested, millions of rupees recovered

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah among those injured in Balochistan blast

Pakistan to bat against Sri Lanka in rain-reduced match

US urges Pakistan to hold fair polls in manner consistent with its laws

Searle Company gets UAE approval for manufacturing facility

Cipher case: Asad Umar gets bail

Agha Steel says it intends to export iron ore from KPK mines

Read more stories