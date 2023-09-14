BAFL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
Japan warns against ‘violations’ of UN ban on arms deals with North Korea

AFP Published 14 Sep, 2023 11:26am

TOKYO: Japan warned Thursday against violating UN resolutions on arms deals with North Korea, after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Kim Jong Un.

“We are watching (the talks) with concerns including the possibility that it could lead to violations of the Security Council’s ban on all arms-related material transactions with North Korea,” new Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told reporters.

There has been widespread speculation that Putin is seeking arms from North Korea to use in his country’s war in Ukraine.

Kamikawa said that the “Russian invasion of Ukraine cannot be accepted”.

She added: “Japan has urged third parties not to provide support to Russian forces. We are watching related activities with concerns.”

Kamikawa, appointed on Wednesday, also said Japan will continue to collect and analyse information and work with the United States, South Korea and other nations to ensure complete compliance with relevant United Nations resolutions.

Regarding China, Kamikawa said there were “many issues and concerns” between the two countries.

Asked about China’s ban on Japanese seafood imports following the release of wastewater last month from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, she said Tokyo would “strongly urge China to act responsibly”.

“At the same time, we will continue to engage in dialogue on various issues and cooperate on common challenges,” she said.

“It is important that both sides make efforts to build constructive and stable relations.”

