Copper weighed down by rising stocks, China demand concerns

BEIJING: London copper prices slid on Thursday, weighed down by rising inventories and a clouded outlook for demand from top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to 0.5% to $8,373 per metric ton by 0218 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was flat at 69,100 yuan ($9,494.24) per ton.

Copper stocks in LME warehouses jumped 7,750 tons on Wednesday.

The higher inventories, which were near a two-year peak, raised concerns of weak demand, analysts at ANZ said in a note.

September normally sees strong demand as industrial activities pick up after a summer lull.

However, Chinese market participants said demand had remained flat this time amid a patchy economic recovery.

The dollar index dipped after data showed a moderate rise in underlying US inflation and the market viewed the Fed would hold rates steady at its policy meeting next week.

A weaker dollar makes it cheaper for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

LME aluminium eased 0.4% to $2,209 a ton, tin dipped 0.2% to $25,650, zinc was little changed at $2,217, lead was flat at $2,217, while nickel nudged up 0.1% to $20,095.

SHFE aluminium added 0.1% at 19,205 yuan a ton, zinc rose 1% to 21,845 yuan, lead shed 0.1% to 16,855 yuan, nickel fell 0.8% to 160,910 yuan, while tin gained 0.8% to 216,830 yuan.