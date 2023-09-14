BAFL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
BIPL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
DGKC 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
GGL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
HBL 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.24%)
HUBC 81.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 28.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.59%)
PAEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
PPL 72.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.33%)
PRL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.21%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.75%)
SSGC 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 88.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,565 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 16,158 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 85.2 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,079 Decreased By -0.8 (-0%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei closes at one-week high on Fed pause hopes

Reuters Published September 14, 2023 Updated September 14, 2023 12:05pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average jumped to a one-week closing high on Thursday, as data showing underlying US inflation remained on its slow, downward trajectory cemented expectation that the Federal Reserve would leave interest rates unchanged next week.

The Nikkei index rose 1.41% to 33,168.10, posting its highest close since Sept. 6 and sharpest daily gain since Aug. 28.

The broader Topix rose 1.13% to 2,405.57.

“The big event was over without any negative surprises, which lifted investor sentiment,” said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management, referring to the US inflation report.

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing rose 2.96%, providing the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron gained 3.03% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest climbed 2.02%.

“Investors bought back futures to cover short positions, which lifted cash equities,” said Kentaro Hayashi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“Expectation of Japan’s exit from deflation has been prompting investors to buy back Japanese stocks.”

With inflation exceeding the Bank of Japan’s 2% target for more than a year, market players are bracing for changes in the central bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy.

The BOJ is scheduled to hold a two-day policy meeting next week. Among smaller stocks, Torikizoku Holdings surged 8.96% after the restaurant chain issued a positive full-year outlook.

H.I.S. tumbled 7.17%, even as the travel agent narrowed its losses.

The company posted a 5.6 billion yen ($38.06 million) net loss for the nine months through July, compared with a 33.26 billion yen loss a year earlier.

All but one of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes closed higher.

Refiners jumped 3.49%, making the sector the top performer. Airlines slipped 0.14%.

