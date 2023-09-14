BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
BIPL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FABL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
HBL 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
HUBC 82.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 28.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
OGDC 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
PIOC 83.08 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.69%)
PPL 73.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.13%)
PRL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 45.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.92%)
SSGC 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
TPLP 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.37%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,564 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,158 Increased By 16.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 45,591 Increased By 82.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 17.2 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

VC SAU advises students to engage in co-curriculum activities

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2023 06:07am

HYDERABAD: The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri has emphasized students to engage themselves in co-curriculum activities to build their careers professionally with dedication, and controlling their behaviour and emotions is the key to success in this age of technology.

He said while addressing the seminar and motivational session on “Exploring FOMO & JOMO: Impact & Strategies”, organized by the Students Teachers Engagement Programme (STEP) of Sindh Agriculture University, on Wednesday at the AM Shaikh Auditorium Hall.

Dr Fateh Marri said that the concepts of Fear of Missing out (FOMO) and Joy of Missing out (JOMO) are emerging problems in our society, so we should be accountable for the impact of our behaviour on our society, while often we misunderstand other people in some way.

He expressed that students are our assets and this is our responsibility to make their future bright, therefore the students to focus on their studies, and work hard to achieve their dreams because everything requires hard work.

Addressing the occasion keynote speaker Ms Saima Hashim, a psychotherapist sensitivity trainer member, RCK Kehkashan Self-Growth Counselor, and Ambassador Akhuwat Foundation Pakistan has said that more involvement in social media has left different effects on youth, and our attitudes have changed a lot, it has negative effects too, so we need to distinguish between comparison and competition.

Ms Saima has emphasized that extreme feelings of both FOMO and JOMO are not suitable for the youth she also provided some practical solutions to balance out these two emotions.

Ms Nabila Mughal hooked the audience’s attention with her presentation on “Self-Fight with Self-Motivation” and emphasized that one should work hard to achieve their dreams, no hurdle can stop the person if he has enough passion, dedication, and love for his work, she shared her journey of struggles and how she overcame those challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri JOMO FOMO

Comments

1000 characters

VC SAU advises students to engage in co-curriculum activities

FBR de-attaches bank accounts of PIA

Reko Diq deal as per law: Justice Mandokhail

Banks and FIs: MoF to do away with direct credit lines

President proposes elections be held on Nov 6, 2023

Constitution quite clear on ‘polls within 90 days’: CJP

UK HC holds introductory meeting with CEC

Another big hike in fuel prices on the cards

Import value of Afghan-origin coal declines to $95 PMT

Ministry begins interviews for positions of trade officers

Export growth: towel makers come up with proposals

Read more stories