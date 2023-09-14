VC SAU advises students to engage in co-curriculum activities

HYDERABAD: The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri has emphasized students to engage themselves in co-curriculum activities to build their careers professionally with dedication, and controlling their behaviour and emotions is the key to success in this age of technology.

He said while addressing the seminar and motivational session on “Exploring FOMO & JOMO: Impact & Strategies”, organized by the Students Teachers Engagement Programme (STEP) of Sindh Agriculture University, on Wednesday at the AM Shaikh Auditorium Hall.

Dr Fateh Marri said that the concepts of Fear of Missing out (FOMO) and Joy of Missing out (JOMO) are emerging problems in our society, so we should be accountable for the impact of our behaviour on our society, while often we misunderstand other people in some way.

He expressed that students are our assets and this is our responsibility to make their future bright, therefore the students to focus on their studies, and work hard to achieve their dreams because everything requires hard work.

Addressing the occasion keynote speaker Ms Saima Hashim, a psychotherapist sensitivity trainer member, RCK Kehkashan Self-Growth Counselor, and Ambassador Akhuwat Foundation Pakistan has said that more involvement in social media has left different effects on youth, and our attitudes have changed a lot, it has negative effects too, so we need to distinguish between comparison and competition.

Ms Saima has emphasized that extreme feelings of both FOMO and JOMO are not suitable for the youth she also provided some practical solutions to balance out these two emotions.

Ms Nabila Mughal hooked the audience’s attention with her presentation on “Self-Fight with Self-Motivation” and emphasized that one should work hard to achieve their dreams, no hurdle can stop the person if he has enough passion, dedication, and love for his work, she shared her journey of struggles and how she overcame those challenges.

