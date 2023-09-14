SC adjourns GCC case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the Gun and Country Club case without any proceedings.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case, but the case was adjourned without any proceedings.

The outgoing top judge made some interesting remarks and said, “if rest of the lawyers were not informed, we would like to say good to see you to them”.

Justice Bandial said: “It was a very interesting case, but now it will be heard by a new bench. It’s not necessary that what a person wants will be fulfilled, hopefully, the next bench will enjoy the case”.

This is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court had taken suo motu notice and directed the Ministry of IPC to finalise the legal structure for the GCC.

In November 2022, the apex court directed to complete the audit of the country club from December 2, 2019, to June 2022, and in March this year, ordered the ministry to take steps for enacting laws relating to the club.

