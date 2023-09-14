BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
Pakistan

Rain likely from tomorrow across country

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2023 06:07am

KARACHI: Another monsoonal weather is expected to unleash rains from September 15 until the following Wednesday that is likely to beat searing heat across the upcountry, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

Moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are likely to enter upcountry on the eve of September 15 with a westerly wave approaching on September 16 to produce intermittent rains and winds.

Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera may see the rainy, windy weather with occasional breaks from September 15 until the eve of September 20.

Similarly, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar ate likely to experience the monsoonal weather over the same period.

Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura are also expected to receive rains until Wednesday evening.

From the evening of September 16 till September 18, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar are likely to see the intermittent rains.

The rainy weather may also grip Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Umer Kot and Sanghar until September 18.

Moderate to heavy falls may increase the water flows in local nullahs and streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Galliyat, Murree, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from September 17 until September 19.

Moderate to heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad from September 16 to September 19.

Prevailing very hot and humid conditions are likely to subside during the spell. Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities accordingly. Tourists and travellers are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the period.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc. General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm, lightning and heavy rains.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary precaution measure during the forecast period,” the Met said.

rain met office Karachi weather

