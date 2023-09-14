NLD meets Sherry Rehman to discuss issues, challenges faced by minorities

ISLAMABAD: The National Lobbying Delegation (NLD) for Minority Rights, representing various minority groups, called upon Senator Sherry Rehman to discuss the issues and challenges faced by minorities in the country, said a press release.

Expressing PPP’s unwavering dedication to promoting and safeguarding the rights of Pakistan’s diverse minority communities, Rehman said, “The scars left on the Christian community by the tragic events in Jaranwala are unforgettable and unforgivable. We need to extend support to all marginalized communities in the country to create an inclusive society where they can pursue their life goals safely and feel like equal citizens.”

Senator Rehman also recognised the significant contributions of religious minority communities in various sectors of society, emphasising their equal dedication to the nation alongside the Muslim majority.

Addressing concerns about the security and well-being of minority populations, Senator Rehman said, “The protection of minorities is a collective responsibility involving the state, government, and every Pakistani citizen. I reaffirm my party’s commitment to the visions of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the constitutional principles established by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, both of which prioritize the protection and inclusion of minority communities.”

“Article 25 of Pakistan’s constitution, which ensures equal rights without discrimination for all citizens, is a cornerstone of PPP’s commitment to equality and inclusion,” she said.

“The National Lobbying Delegation for Minority Rights is actively engaging with institutions and political parties to address their legitimate concerns. We must work together to establish inclusive laws and social contexts that ensure the safety and empowerment of all citizens in Pakistan,” Rehman concluded.

The NLD delegation included Anthony Naveed, Atif Jamil, Babkook Rafiq, Jai Parkash Moorani, Kalyan Singh Kalyan, Kamla Bai, Krishan Sharma, M Parkash, Pirbhu Lal, Pushpa Kumari, Romana Bashir, Sabir Micheal, Shahzad Francis, Sheezan William, and Waheed Ali.

