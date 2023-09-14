Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (September 13, 2023).
Open Bid Rs 298.00
Open Offer Rs 301.00
========================
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 14
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.44
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 14
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
505
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 14
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 14
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 14
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 14
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
70.01
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 14
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
348
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 14
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 14
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.92
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Sep 14
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
83.47
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Dewan Motors / Sep 14
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
7,200,902
▲ 0.00
|
Agritech Limited / Sep 14
Agritech Limited(AGL)
|
6,510,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 14
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
5,014,806
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 14
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
4,575,278
▲ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Sep 14
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
4,161,532
▲ 0.00
|
Sui North Gas / Sep 14
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
3,746,082
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 14
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
3,202,449
▲ 0.00
|
Hub Power Co. / Sep 14
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
3,117,649
▲ 0.00
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Sep 14
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
2,913,500
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Sep 14
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
2,627,321
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 13
|
298.90
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 13
|
298.25
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 13
|
147.18
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 13
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 13
|
1.25
|
Euro to USD / Sep 13
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 13
|
5.45
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 13
|
4467.44
|
India Sensex / Sep 13
|
67466.99
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 13
|
33073.45
|
Nasdaq / Sep 13
|
13813.59
|
Hang Seng / Sep 13
|
18109.31
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 13
|
7525.99
|
Dow Jones / Sep 13
|
34575.53
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 13
|
15654.03
|
France CAC40 / Sep 13
|
7222.57
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 13
|
88.91
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 13
|
18735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 13
|
184585
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 13
|
1909.52
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 13
|
86.80
