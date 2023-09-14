BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from September 13, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- President Alvi proposes November 6 as election date
- Cipher case: Special court extends Imran’s judicial remand
- OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in KPK well
- ECP reserves judgment in PTI intra-party election case
- ‘Handful of elements’ will not be allowed to hold GB’s law and order situation hostage: caretaker PM
- World Bank’s IFC doubles investment commitments in Pakistan to $1.5bn in FY23
- Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar
- Asia apparel hubs including Pakistan face $65bn export hit from extreme weather, study shows
- Decision to arrest Nawaz Sharif upon return rests with law enforcers: PM Kakar
- Only one party knows election date: Bilawal
- UK HC holds introductory meeting with CEC
- Reko Diq deal as per law: Justice Mandokhail
- ECC advocates beleaguered PIA’s sell-off
- Constitution quite clear on ‘polls within 90 days’: CJP
