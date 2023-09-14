BAFL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
BIPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.99%)
DGKC 41.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
FFL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 82.33 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.38%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 94.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
PIOC 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
PRL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.26%)
SNGP 45.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
SSGC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 88.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.77%)
UNITY 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.59%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 6 (0.13%)
BR30 16,191 Increased By 32.7 (0.2%)
KSE100 45,687 Increased By 96.4 (0.21%)
KSE30 16,084 Increased By 3.8 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 13, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 14 Sep, 2023 08:41am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • President Alvi proposes November 6 as election date

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: Special court extends Imran’s judicial remand

Read here for details.

  • OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in KPK well

Read here for details.

  • ECP reserves judgment in PTI intra-party election case

Read here for details.

  • ‘Handful of elements’ will not be allowed to hold GB’s law and order situation hostage: caretaker PM

Read here for details.

  • World Bank’s IFC doubles investment commitments in Pakistan to $1.5bn in FY23

Read here for details.

  • Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Asia apparel hubs including Pakistan face $65bn export hit from extreme weather, study shows

Read here for details.

  • Decision to arrest Nawaz Sharif upon return rests with law enforcers: PM Kakar

Read here for details.

  • Only one party knows election date: Bilawal

Read here for details.

  • UK HC holds introductory meeting with CEC

Read here for details.

  • Reko Diq deal as per law: Justice Mandokhail

Read here for details.

  • ECC advocates beleaguered PIA’s sell-off

Read here for details.

  • Constitution quite clear on ‘polls within 90 days’: CJP

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates further against US dollar in inter-bank

FBR de-attaches bank accounts of PIA

US urges Pakistan to hold fair polls in manner consistent with its laws

Reko Diq deal as per law: Justice Mandokhail

Banks and FIs: MoF to do away with direct credit lines

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant

Another big hike in fuel prices on the cards

Import value of Afghan-origin coal declines to $95 PMT

Ministry begins interviews for positions of trade officers

Constitution quite clear on ‘polls within 90 days’: CJP

Read more stories