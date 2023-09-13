BAFL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
BIPL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.38%)
DGKC 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
HBL 95.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUBC 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 93.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
PAEL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 83.22 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.86%)
PPL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.11%)
PRL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 45.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.92%)
SSGC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.37%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,565 Increased By 5.6 (0.12%)
BR30 16,163 Increased By 21.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 45,591 Increased By 82.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 17.2 (0.11%)
Only one party knows election date: Bilawal

BR Web Desk Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 05:02pm

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said only one political party in the country is aware of the election date, and neither any other party nor the chief election commissioner know about the polls’ date.

He was speaking to a public gathering in Muzaffargarh.

“Elections should be held as soon as possible. It’s quite strange that a party is announcing the election date and claiming that the polls will be held in February. When I don’t know when the elections are, the public doesn’t know, the election commissioner doesn’t know the date, so how come this party already knows the election date,” Bilawal questioned.

The PPP chairman, however, didn’t name the political party.

Elections likely to take place in February next year: Punjab governor

Bilawal reiterated his demand for elections in 90 days, and said his party would make a final policy about the polls in tomorrow’s huddle.

The bigwigs of PPP will sit in the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting in Lahore on Thursday to discuss political situation and next general elections.

According to media reports, the party has also invited some disgruntled leaders such as Latif Khosa and Aitizaz Ahsan in the meeting.

‘Absence of a level playing field’

In different gatherings in last few days, Bilawal has raised concerns about “absence of a level-playing field” in the current political landscape of the country, saying he has an objection to alleged inequality faced by political stakeholders as the country is heading towards elections.

Concerns on the poll timing have arisen from the Election Commission of Pakistan ruling out elections this year.

The commission reasons its decision to push elections beyond November 9 on the basis of the notification of results of the new digital 2023 census and Section 17(2) of the Elections Act, which states: “The commission shall delimit constituencies after every census is officially published.”

Bilawal has been engaging in public meetings and organising party meetings as part of the party’s electoral preparations.

