Sep 14, 2023
World

US says Russia-North Korea satellite cooperation 'troubling'

AFP Published September 13, 2023

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday voiced alarm on new military cooperation between Russia and North Korea after the two countries' leaders met.

The cooperation announced during North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to Vladivostok is "quite troubling and would potentially be in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

He noted US concerns that North Korean satellites, on which President Vladimir Putin promised cooperation, have been used to develop Pyongyang's ballistic missiles.

Kim says North Korea will make Russia ties ‘number one priority’: Russian TV

The United States "will not hesitate" to impose sanctions if appropriate, Miller said.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said separately: "Any arrangements that would improve North Korea's military capabilities would certainly be of concern."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an interview aired Wednesday, said that Russia's reliance on North Korea and Iran showed its dire situation as it wages its war in Ukraine.

"That's kind of a 'Star Wars' bar scene of countries. So I think it does speak to Russia's desperation," Blinken told the Pod Save the World podcast.

"We're looking to make sure that we, as necessary, can impose costs and consequences."

