MOSCOW: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un said Wednesday that his country would make bilateral ties with Russia its “number one priority”, as he held a rare summit with President Vladimir Putin.

“We will prioritise the North Korea-Russia relationship and put it as the number one priority of our foreign policy from now on,” said Kim, who is in Russia visiting a space center with Putin, according to footage broadcast on Russian TV.