BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
BIPL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FABL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
HBL 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
HUBC 82.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 28.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
OGDC 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
PIOC 83.08 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.69%)
PPL 73.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.13%)
PRL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 45.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.92%)
SSGC 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
TPLP 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.37%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,564 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,158 Increased By 16.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 45,591 Increased By 82.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 17.2 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan overhaul nearly half their squad in Asia Cup ‘semi-final’ against Sri Lanka

  • Pakistan include Mohammad Haris, Nawaz, Zaman, Saud and Wasim Jr in a must-win game to qualify for Asia Cup final
BR Web Desk Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 08:35pm

Pakistan on Wednesday announced their playing XI for the last Super 4 Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka, overhauling nearly half the lineup for a virtual semi-final at the Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo tomorrow.

It is a must-win game for the Green Shirts to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2023 against India on Sunday. In case of a washout, Sri Lanka will go through with 3 points and a better run rate.

Pakistan have made five changes to their squad that took a bashing at the hands of arch-rival India on Monday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris has replaced out-of-form Fakhar Zaman, while Faheem Ashraf made way for spin all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz.

The two injured fast bowlers, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, have been replaced with Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Zaman Khan, respectively.

Similarly, left-arm batter Saud Shakeel has replaced Salman Ali Agha, who got hit by a ball on his face on Monday.

The announcement comes after team management confirmed Zaman Khan’s induction into the squad in place of injured Naseem Shah.

Speaking to reporters in Colombo, Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel said injuries to their premier quicks are a big blow ahead of a must-win Asia Cup match but a “fantastic opportunity“ for up-and-coming talent.

“A big blow, picking up those little niggles, but in this same sort of thing what a fantastic opportunity for the guys coming in,” Morkel told reporters.

“After going down against India, it’s a must-win game for us come tomorrow, and I’m quite excited to see the new guys stepping in, their character, and how they respond.”

Zaman flew in from Pakistan and is already a popular name in national cricket after his heroics in this year’s PSL for champions Lahore Qalandars.

He made his T20I debut against Afghanistan earlier this year and will make his ODI debut against Sri Lanka tomorrow.

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Haris, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan.

PCB Pakistan playing XI Asia Cup 2023 Zaman Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan overhaul nearly half their squad in Asia Cup ‘semi-final’ against Sri Lanka

Sixth successive gain: rupee settles at 298.82 against US dollar in inter-bank

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

Asia apparel hubs including Pakistan face $65bn export hit from extreme weather, study shows

World Bank’s IFC doubles investment commitments in Pakistan to $1.5bn in FY23

‘Handful of elements’ will not be allowed to hold GB’s law and order situation hostage: caretaker PM

ECP reserves judgment in PTI intra-party election case

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in KPK well

Cipher case: Special court extends Imran’s judicial remand

Only one party knows election date: Bilawal

Read more stories