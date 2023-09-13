Naseem Shah ruled out of remainder Asia Cup matches with shoulder injury

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah was ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup 2023 due to a shoulder injury, the cricket board confirmed on Wednesday.

A statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that Naseem had injured his shoulder during the match against India. He will continue to be monitored by PCB’s medical panel.

After the approval of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) technical committee, Zaman Khan will replace Naseem in the squad.

Naseem had first injured the shoulder of his bowling arm during the first Super 4 stage game against Bangladesh last week. But he returned to bowl and picked up three wickets in the game.

However, the fast bowler was visibly uncomfortable during the blockbuster clash against India, as the camera showed him holding his right shoulder a few times.

Naseem eventually walked off the field without completing the final over of his spell against India on Monday and did not come out to bat either.

Zaman, who represented Pakistan in three T20Is earlier this year, will likely make his ODI debut against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf, who did not bowl on the reserve day of Pakistan v India contest with a suspected side strain, continues to recover well after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the first day of the match.

Team doctor Sohail Saleem: “These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup.”

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani will also join the team on Thursday morning.