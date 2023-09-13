BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
BIPL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FABL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
HBL 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
HUBC 82.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 28.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
OGDC 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
PIOC 83.08 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.69%)
PPL 73.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.13%)
PRL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 45.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.92%)
SSGC 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
TPLP 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.37%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,564 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,158 Increased By 16.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 45,591 Increased By 82.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 17.2 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Naseem Shah ruled out of remainder Asia Cup matches with shoulder injury

  • Zaman Khan replaces fast bowler
BR Web Desk Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 05:28pm

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah was ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup 2023 due to a shoulder injury, the cricket board confirmed on Wednesday.

A statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that Naseem had injured his shoulder during the match against India. He will continue to be monitored by PCB’s medical panel.

After the approval of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) technical committee, Zaman Khan will replace Naseem in the squad.

Naseem had first injured the shoulder of his bowling arm during the first Super 4 stage game against Bangladesh last week. But he returned to bowl and picked up three wickets in the game.

However, the fast bowler was visibly uncomfortable during the blockbuster clash against India, as the camera showed him holding his right shoulder a few times.

Pakistan vs India: who has the better fast-bowling unit?

Naseem eventually walked off the field without completing the final over of his spell against India on Monday and did not come out to bat either.

Zaman, who represented Pakistan in three T20Is earlier this year, will likely make his ODI debut against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf, who did not bowl on the reserve day of Pakistan v India contest with a suspected side strain, continues to recover well after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the first day of the match.

Team doctor Sohail Saleem: “These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup.”

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani will also join the team on Thursday morning.

Naseem Shah Asia Cup 2023 Zaman Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Naseem Shah ruled out of remainder Asia Cup matches with shoulder injury

Asia apparel hubs including Pakistan face $65bn export hit from extreme weather, study shows

Sixth successive gain: rupee settles at 298.82 against US dollar in inter-bank

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

World Bank’s IFC doubles investment commitments in Pakistan to $1.5bn in FY23

‘Handful of elements’ will not be allowed to hold GB’s law and order situation hostage: Caretaker PM

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in KPK well

Cipher case: Special court extends Imran’s judicial remand

Only one party knows election date: Bilawal

Oil prices extend multi-month highs on supply concerns

Read more stories