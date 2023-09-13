BAFL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
Kim Jong Un says Russia will win ‘great victory’

AFP Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 04:36pm

MOSCOW: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Wednesday he was confident Moscow would win a “great victory” over its enemies, during a high-profile banquet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin held talks with the reclusive leader in Russia’s Vostochny cosmodrome in the Far East, as Moscow grows increasingly isolated from the West over its offensive in Ukraine.

“We are confident that the Russian army and people will win a great victory in the just fight to punish evil groups who pursue hegemony, expansion, and ambition, and to create a stable development environment,” Kim said.

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Russia amid US warnings not to sell arms

“I firmly believe that the heroic Russian army and people will brilliantly inherit the tradition of victory, and vigorously display their noble dignity and honour on the two frontiers of military operations and building a strong nation,” he told Putin.

Russian news agencies reported that during his remarks Kim specifically referred to Russia’s “special military operation” – a term Moscow uses for its offensive in Ukraine.

US officials and experts have warned Russia is interested in buying North Korean ammunition to use in its assault on Ukraine – an arms deal that would defy global sanctions on Moscow.

