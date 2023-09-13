BAFL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
H&M to sell second-hand clothes at London store

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2023

LONDON: H&M plans to sell second-hand clothes and accessories at its flagship store in London from Oct. 5, as pressure increases on fast fashion companies to curb their environmental impact by encouraging the reuse and recycling of garments.

With the European Union planning new regulation to crack down on textile waste in the bloc, H&M has said it is “part of the problem” and that the way fashion is produced and consumed needs to change.

The ‘PRE-LOVED’ womenswear collection, at H&M’s Regent Street store, will include garments from several other brands and designers as well as H&M group brands, which include Arket, Cos, Monki, and Weekday.

Zara owner Inditex posts record profit

It will be the second H&M store to offer second-hand clothes, after Barcelona which opened earlier this year. H&M also has an online second-hand offering in Sweden and Germany.

The autumn-winter 2023 collection of the second-hand offerings will include metallic dresses and shirts, trench coats, and “trendy knits”, H&M said, with new items added every day.

The garments will be sourced from Flamingos Vintage Kilo, a company that runs second-hand vintage clothes stores in Europe and the United States, and will be priced from 29.99 pounds ($37) to 189 pounds, H&M said.

H&M launched a clothing rental service at its Regent Street store in November last year.

Peer-to-peer resale of second-hand garments has become big business, with online platforms like thredUP, Vinted, and Depop multiplying and brands following suit by launching their own services.

Zara last week launched its online second-hand service in France, having trialled it in Britain since November last year.

riaz a khan Sep 13, 2023 03:23pm
Fabric and apparel exporter courtiers like Pakistan have to device a strategy to remain in business . This move will an impact on our textile industry as well.
