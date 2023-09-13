Loss of lives in floods: Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences to Libya

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday extended its heartfelt condolences to the people and State of Libya on the devastation caused by the deadly floods in the northeastern part of Libya.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan’s embassy in Libya is monitoring the situation and is in contact with the local authorities for possible assistance and support to the community. “The government and people of Pakistan extend heartfelt condolences to the people and State of Libya on the devastation caused by the deadly floods in the northeastern part of Libya.”

