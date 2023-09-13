BAFL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
Cipher case’s hearing in jail: IHC reserves verdict on plea of IK

Terence J Sigamony Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Tuesday, reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against the hearing of the cipher case at Attock jail.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition and reserved the judgement after hearing the arguments of both sides.

During the hearing, the PTI chairman’s lawyer, Sher Afzal Marwat, who read out the Law Ministry’s notification before the court and asked under which law and authority the Ministry of Law transferred the hearing of the case to Attock Jail.

He asked how the trial could be transferred from Islamabad to Punjab. He contended that transferring a trial to another province can legally be done only by the Supreme Court, not by the chief commissioner or the home secretary.

