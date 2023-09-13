SHC restrains NAB from arresting ex-minister Chawla

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday heard a petition of former Sindh minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and others against harassment.

Former Excise and Taxation minister of Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Excise department officers had filed a plea in the high court against harassment of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an inquiry related to misuse of power and corruption.

The court also restrained the NAB from arresting Chawla and other petitioners until next hearing of the case. The anti-graft watchdog has launched an inquiry into the alleged irregularities and misuse of authority within the Motor Vehicle Registration Wing and the Excise and Taxation department

The court sought reasons of reopening the inquiry from the NAB. The bench also summoned former inquiry officer Mirza Ali Beg in a personal capacity.

“Assemblies were exist when the call-up notice was issued. Why the action not taken from year 2021 and the inquiry activated after dissolution of assemblies,” the bench questioned. “You know elections are nearing and has started your actions. What you did in last two years,” court asked the investigation officer.

“The inquiry was initiated in 2021 and later suspended,” IO replied.

“The inquiry was taken from the former IO and handed me over,” IO said.

“We didn’t issue an arrest warrant or call-up notice,” he said.

“The matter has been at inquiry level,” he informed the court.

“Why did you close the inquiry earlier? We know the NAB’s practice, how it works,” court remarked. “You will be sent to jail, if the court found your malicious intention,” the bench warned. The court ordered to send a copy of the order to the DG NAB and adjourned further hearing of the case until October 10.