BAFL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
BOP 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.26%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
DGKC 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.3%)
FABL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.08%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 95.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUBC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
MLCF 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.52%)
OGDC 93.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PAEL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
PIOC 83.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.33%)
PPL 72.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
UNITY 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.19%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 10.8 (0.24%)
BR30 16,177 Increased By 35.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 45,648 Increased By 139.3 (0.31%)
KSE30 16,087 Increased By 24.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC restrains NAB from arresting ex-minister Chawla

INP Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday heard a petition of former Sindh minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and others against harassment.

Former Excise and Taxation minister of Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Excise department officers had filed a plea in the high court against harassment of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an inquiry related to misuse of power and corruption.

The court also restrained the NAB from arresting Chawla and other petitioners until next hearing of the case. The anti-graft watchdog has launched an inquiry into the alleged irregularities and misuse of authority within the Motor Vehicle Registration Wing and the Excise and Taxation department

The court sought reasons of reopening the inquiry from the NAB. The bench also summoned former inquiry officer Mirza Ali Beg in a personal capacity.

“Assemblies were exist when the call-up notice was issued. Why the action not taken from year 2021 and the inquiry activated after dissolution of assemblies,” the bench questioned. “You know elections are nearing and has started your actions. What you did in last two years,” court asked the investigation officer.

“The inquiry was initiated in 2021 and later suspended,” IO replied.

“The inquiry was taken from the former IO and handed me over,” IO said.

“We didn’t issue an arrest warrant or call-up notice,” he said.

“The matter has been at inquiry level,” he informed the court.

“Why did you close the inquiry earlier? We know the NAB’s practice, how it works,” court remarked. “You will be sent to jail, if the court found your malicious intention,” the bench warned. The court ordered to send a copy of the order to the DG NAB and adjourned further hearing of the case until October 10.

NAB corruption Sindh High Court harassment Mukesh Kumar Chawla

Comments

1000 characters

SHC restrains NAB from arresting ex-minister Chawla

MoE advocates supply of RLNG to bulk consumers

Documentation requirements: Paperless environment not possible: FBR

Domestic collection improvement: FBR presents strategy to Shamshad

PPIB extends LoI of Mahl HHP to Dec 31, 2024

US envoy now reaches out to people of Gwadar

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

Nepra grills CEOs of Discos for inflated electricity bills

The then principal secretary to Nawaz, Khaqan: Fawad Hassan Fawad made federal minister

Bilawal decries ‘absence of a level playing field’

Only 50pc of SECP registered entities file tax returns

Read more stories