BAFL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
BOP 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.26%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
DGKC 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.18%)
FABL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.46%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HBL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
MLCF 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.49%)
OGDC 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.2%)
PPL 72.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.91%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
TPLP 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 10.8 (0.24%)
BR30 16,178 Increased By 36.8 (0.23%)
KSE100 45,647 Increased By 139 (0.31%)
KSE30 16,085 Increased By 21.9 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IGP praises Seemab Mehmood

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has paid tribute to Seemab Mehmood, a brilliant student who representing Pakistan at Harvard University. Seemab Mahmood, the daughter of traffic police constable Mahmood Ahmad Virk, is currently a student of Fatima Jinnah Medical University; IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar invited the student Seemab Mahmood and her father Constable Mahmood Ahmed to the office.

In a video message recorded with the hardworking father and talented daughter, IG Punjab said that the visit of a Pakistani student to Harvard University in America is a matter of pride for us and it is a matter of great joy that the student who received this honour is the daughter of Punjab Traffic Police’s constable Mehmood Ahmed.

He further said that the hard work of Constable Mahmood Ahmad and talent of Seemab Mahmood are exemplary for all the police force. If a constable’s daughter can reach Harvard University with her hard work and talent despite limited resources, then why not others?

Regarding the ongoing measures for the quality education of the children of the police employees, IG Punjab said that the leadership of the Punjab Police has taken countless measures for the higher education of the children of the employees in a previous few months. He said that foreign scholarships have been started for the children of constables and martyrs, MoUs have been inked with the networks of local renowned educational institutions, under which the children of martyrs are given absolutely free scholarships while the children of serving and retired employees are receiving special discount in the fee and educational expenses while scholarships are provided to students at the college and university level.

Student Seemab Mehmood while speaking during the video gave a message to all the parents to encourage their children in their studies. She said that the encouragement given to the children at home makes them work harder and move forward. Constable Mahmood Ahmad Virk said that all the employees of Punjab Police can provide high quality education to their children despite the lack of resources. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that all the welfare measures of the police force are aimed at keeping the force as well as the society safe.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IGP Dr Usman Anwar Seemab Mehmood

Comments

1000 characters

IGP praises Seemab Mehmood

MoE advocates supply of RLNG to bulk consumers

Documentation requirements: Paperless environment not possible: FBR

Domestic collection improvement: FBR presents strategy to Shamshad

PPIB extends LoI of Mahl HHP to Dec 31, 2024

US envoy now reaches out to people of Gwadar

The then principal secretary to Nawaz, Khaqan: Fawad Hassan Fawad made federal minister

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

Only 50pc of SECP registered entities file tax returns

Nepra grills CEOs of Discos for inflated electricity bills

Bilawal decries ‘absence of a level playing field’

Read more stories