IGP praises Seemab Mehmood

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has paid tribute to Seemab Mehmood, a brilliant student who representing Pakistan at Harvard University. Seemab Mahmood, the daughter of traffic police constable Mahmood Ahmad Virk, is currently a student of Fatima Jinnah Medical University; IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar invited the student Seemab Mahmood and her father Constable Mahmood Ahmed to the office.

In a video message recorded with the hardworking father and talented daughter, IG Punjab said that the visit of a Pakistani student to Harvard University in America is a matter of pride for us and it is a matter of great joy that the student who received this honour is the daughter of Punjab Traffic Police’s constable Mehmood Ahmed.

He further said that the hard work of Constable Mahmood Ahmad and talent of Seemab Mahmood are exemplary for all the police force. If a constable’s daughter can reach Harvard University with her hard work and talent despite limited resources, then why not others?

Regarding the ongoing measures for the quality education of the children of the police employees, IG Punjab said that the leadership of the Punjab Police has taken countless measures for the higher education of the children of the employees in a previous few months. He said that foreign scholarships have been started for the children of constables and martyrs, MoUs have been inked with the networks of local renowned educational institutions, under which the children of martyrs are given absolutely free scholarships while the children of serving and retired employees are receiving special discount in the fee and educational expenses while scholarships are provided to students at the college and university level.

Student Seemab Mehmood while speaking during the video gave a message to all the parents to encourage their children in their studies. She said that the encouragement given to the children at home makes them work harder and move forward. Constable Mahmood Ahmad Virk said that all the employees of Punjab Police can provide high quality education to their children despite the lack of resources. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that all the welfare measures of the police force are aimed at keeping the force as well as the society safe.

