Hearing of post-arrest bail plea of Elahi adjourned till 15th

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Tuesday, again adjourned the hearing of the post-arrest bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi in a terrorism case registered for an alleged attack on the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) till September 15 as the prosecution failed to produce case record before it.

ATC judge, Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, adjourned the hearing of the post-arrest bail plea of Elahi without proceedings till September 15 and issued directives to police to produce the case during the next hearing.

The judge said that the hearing on Elahi’s bail is adjourned till today (Wednesday). However, Elahi’s lawyer Sardar Abdur Razzaq’s associate, who appeared before the court, requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till September 14.

The judge remarked that this court fixed some other important cases for hearing on September 14; therefore, the hearing on Elahi’s bail is to be adjourned till September 15.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023