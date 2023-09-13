BAFL 40.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CDA ED takes possession of plot from illegal occupants

Nuzhat Nazar Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday, while continuing its ongoing operation against encroachments on the land of Plot No. M-1 of Industrial Triangle Kahota took the possession from the illegal occupants.

It should be noted that the mafia had occupied the said plot for more than three years, which was taken away by taking full action.

According to the details, as a result of this operation conducted on Tuesday, 33 kanals of land have been transferred, the value of which is about six billion rupees. Deputy DG Enforcement, Deputy Commissioner CDA, officers of related departments, Islamabad administration, and Islamabad Police also participated in this operation.

It should be noted that the administration of the CDA is engaged in operations against illegal constructions and encroachments, as a result of which government land worth billions of rupees has been confiscated and this operation against illegal occupants of government land will continue.

