BAFL 40.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
DFML 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
DGKC 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
FABL 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HBL 96.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
HUBC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 93.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.41%)
PAEL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.1%)
PIOC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.67%)
PPL 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
PRL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-7.62%)
SNGP 43.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
SSGC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
TRG 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,563 Increased By 3.7 (0.08%)
BR30 16,156 Increased By 14.1 (0.09%)
KSE100 45,570 Increased By 61.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,087 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023
Markets

Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f        Trading          Payment/Ren            Discount
==================================================================================================
The Searle Company 
Limited (SEARLR2)              31-Aug-23         21-Sep-23         29-Sep-23        P rem. 25.00/-
==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

