Putin says 270,000 joined army over past 6-7 months

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday 270,000 people had volunteered to join the army in the past half-year, in addition to the 300,000 who had been mobilised.

“Over the last six-seven months, 270,000 people have voluntarily signed contracts to serve in the Russian army… Moreover, the process continues, with 1,000-1,500 people coming every day to sign contracts,” Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.