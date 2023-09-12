BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
BIPL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
BOP 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
CNERGY 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.09%)
DGKC 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.43%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
HBL 96.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.67%)
HUBC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.5%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
OGDC 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.81%)
PAEL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
PIBTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.62%)
PIOC 81.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.83%)
PRL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-7.62%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.29%)
SSGC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.23%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.67%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 89.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.42%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,555 Decreased By -40.1 (-0.87%)
BR30 16,123 Decreased By -180.9 (-1.11%)
KSE100 45,508 Decreased By -357.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 16,063 Decreased By -120 (-0.74%)
World

Putin says 270,000 joined army over past 6-7 months

AFP Published 12 Sep, 2023 02:04pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday 270,000 people had volunteered to join the army in the past half-year, in addition to the 300,000 who had been mobilised.

Putin says Russia-China ties at ‘unprecedented historical level’

“Over the last six-seven months, 270,000 people have voluntarily signed contracts to serve in the Russian army… Moreover, the process continues, with 1,000-1,500 people coming every day to sign contracts,” Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Russian President Vladimir Putin Russian army

