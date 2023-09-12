BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
BIPL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.01%)
DGKC 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.02%)
FABL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
FFL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
HBL 96.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
HUBC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 93.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.45%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.07%)
PIOC 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PPL 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.15%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.76%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.07%)
SSGC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 90.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,576 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.42%)
BR30 16,199 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.64%)
KSE100 45,643 Decreased By -222.3 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,129 Decreased By -54.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to rise after choppy session, to trade around 83/USD

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2023 11:18am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open higher on Tuesday on the back of a dip on the dollar index and bets that the central bank will not allow the currency to weaken much from the current level.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 82.90-82.92 to the US dollar compared with 83.03 in the previous session.

The dollar index dropped 0.5% on Monday, largely on account of the rally on the Japanese yen.

The rupee on Monday reached an intraday high of 82.82, thanks to the rally on the Chinese yuan and the Japanese yen, before dollar buying by oil companies and other importers made the currency weaken back below the 83 handle.

“Yesterday’s session has reinforced how major dips (on USD/INR) will be difficult to sustain,” a forex trader at a private sector bank said.

“On the other side, you have the Reserve Bank of India which is intent on not allowing rupee to make a record low.”

He sees the rupee holding a narrow range around 83 till “at least” the August US inflation data, which is due on Wednesday.

The data is seen important in gauging whether the Fed will hike rates again this year.

Indian rupee likely to remain above 83/USD on positive Asian cues

The probability of a rate hike at the Sept. 19-20 meeting is currently low at around less than 10%, but is at near 50% for the November meeting.

“The upcoming US inflation data will be key to determine whether the Fed leaves the door open for additional tightening in November or December,” Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG Asia, said Most Asian currencies were rangebound on Tuesday and equity indexes were slightly lower.

US inflation Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee to rise after choppy session, to trade around 83/USD

Open-market: rupee gains further ground, now between 296-299 against USD

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

UBL says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

After crushing defeat, Pakistan ‘grateful’ for India wake-up call

HUBCO’s earnings up 110% in FY23

July-August remittances post big fall

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Read more stories