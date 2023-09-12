BAFL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
FABL 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HBL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.38%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
OGDC 93.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-2.51%)
PAEL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.81%)
PIOC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.46%)
PPL 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.63%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
SSGC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.69%)
TPLP 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 90.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.23%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,572 Decreased By -23.7 (-0.51%)
BR30 16,193 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,711 Decreased By -154.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 16,093 Decreased By -90.2 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold listless as investors await US CPI data for Fed policy guidance

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2023 10:17am

Gold prices settled into a holding pattern on Tuesday as investors awaited US inflation figures that could provide an updated view on interest rates after the Federal Reserve kept the door open for further policy tightening.

Spot gold was flat at $1,922.30 per ounce by 0306 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,946.10.

Market activity is likely to be broadly subdued until the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is out on Wednesday, which could provide guidance on US interest rates after a widely expected pause by the Fed next week.

“A CPI number coming in in-line or even slightly higher would likely place some short-term pressure on gold,” said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery.

Americans’ overall views on inflation were little changed in August, even as they predicted higher prices for essentials such as rent and food, the New York Fed reported on Monday.

Markets are pricing in a 93% chance of the Fed holding rates steady at their Sept. 19-20 policy meeting, but there’s a 41% chance of a hike in November, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Demand for non-interest-bearing gold could take a hit if the Fed further raises US interest rates to quell inflation.

Capping gold’s gains, the US dollar index gained some lost ground ahead of the CPI data.

“From a broad perspective, gold prices have continued to hold up relatively well amid the multi-month trend of a stronger US dollar and higher US long-term yields,” J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note.

Although, a sustained push higher in gold prices likely needs to be catalysed by an eventual turn towards a Fed cutting cycle, they added.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.4% to $23.16, platinum gained 0.3% to $901.02 and palladium added 0.3% to $1,221.83.

Gold Spot gold US inflation US Consumer Price Index bullion rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold listless as investors await US CPI data for Fed policy guidance

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Water resource boost: SIFC directs ministry to map out 5-year plan

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

Hybrid social protection system: $600m PCRSP project facing delay: World Bank

Backward areas of Balochistan: World Bank official briefs PM

Judges unanimous on polls ‘within 90 days’: CJP

Economic development: Minister explains criticality of STZs, SEZs

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

KE consumers: Govt slammed for seeking over Rs10/unit positive adjustment

AsiaPak Investments seeks to convert Jamshoro plant into Thar coal

Read more stories