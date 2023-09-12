BAFL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
FABL 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HBL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.38%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
OGDC 93.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-2.51%)
PAEL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.81%)
PIOC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.46%)
PPL 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.63%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
SSGC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.69%)
TPLP 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 90.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.23%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,572 Decreased By -23.7 (-0.51%)
BR30 16,193 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,711 Decreased By -154.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 16,093 Decreased By -90.2 (-0.56%)
Brecorder
Sep 12, 2023
Markets

Japanese shares track Wall Street higher; caution ahead of US data caps gains

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2023 09:44am

TOKYO: Japanese shares edged up on Tuesday underpinned by Wall Street gains overnight, but caution ahead of US inflation data and some central banks’ policy meetings capped gains.

By 0144 GMT, the Nikkei index was up 0.18% at 32,528.47, after opening 0.50% higher.

The broader Topix edged up 0.11% to 2,363.06. US stocks ended the session higher overnight, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq index leading the US equities rally.

“The Japanese market rose at the open but failed to maintain that momentum. Market players are cautious about the US inflation data, as well as outcome of the FOMC (US Federal Open Market Committee) and Japan’s central bank meeting next week,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager-research, Tachibana Securities.

Investors are awaiting US August inflation data due on Wednesday for clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

Back home, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers are increasingly talking up the need to shift away from the massive monetary stimulus of the past decade.

Tokyo’s Nikkei index falls on higher yen, rising yields

Japan’s 10-year government bond yield rose to 0.720%, hitting a fresh high since January 2014, after BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda signalled the end of the negative rate policy in an interview with a local newspaper.

Ueda’s comments helped the yen to rise sharply against the dollar on Monday, easing concerns about a possible intervention by the Japanese government to lift the yen, said Kamada. Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group rose 2.44% to give the biggest support to the Nikkei.

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing gained 0.42%. Toyota Motor rose 1.25% to lead the Topix gains, while the transport sector jumped 1%.

The drug sector gained 1.19% to become the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

Heavy machinery maker IHI tanked 14% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei. Steel makers lost 1.63% and was the worst performer.

Tokyo Stock Exchange Nikkei 225 Japanese stocks

Comments

1000 characters

