Wasa Lahore to apply for ISO 500001 certification

LAHORE: With the assistance of a German development agency GIZ, the Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Lahore will apply for an ISO 500001 certificate, an international standard for energy management providing the most robust framework for optimising energy efficiency in public and private sector organisations.

In this connection, a GIZ delegation comprising Stephen Betterling and Detlef Borst held a meeting with the Wasa Lahore MD Ghafran Ahmed here on Monday; Wasa Lahore Director Electricity Muhammad Amjad, Mudassar Javed and Deputy Director Amar Arshad were also present on this occasion.

While addressing the meeting, the Wasa Lahore MD said they would apply for the certification of German development agency, adding that Wasa’s energy management system would be audited. He noted that no department in Pakistan has obtained this certificate and Wasa Lahore would be the first institute to do so. He pointed out that they have adopted renewable energy practices, adding that energy was being saved by utilising existing resources. He averred that the energy management system was being further improved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023