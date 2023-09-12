Two tourists killed, six injured in Balakot road mishap

BALAKOT: Two tourists were killed and six others injured when a vehicle skidded off road and plunged into a gorge, police said on Monday.

According to details, a vehicle carrying tourists got out of control while heading to scenic Sharan valley from Paras in tehsil Balakot district Mansehra and fell into a ravine.

As a result of accident, two tourists including Yousaf and Abdul Rehman were killed on the spot while Amjad, Hussain, Shoaib, Akram, Ali Raza and Ali Hussain were seriously injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Balakot where condition of three wounded people were stated to be critical.