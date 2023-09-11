BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.1%)
DGKC 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.2%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
HBL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.07%)
PIOC 81.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.29%)
PPL 73.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.77%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.19%)
SNGP 45.27 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.3%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.04%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
TRG 90.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.46%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 34.9 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,866 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US, ahead of Putin and Kim meeting, says it will not hesitate to impose new sanctions

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2023 10:57pm

WASHINGTON: The transfer of arms from North Korea to Russia would be in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, the US State Department said on Monday ahead of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

US says Russia arms deal with North Korea would violate UN resolutions

"We, of course, have aggressively enforced our sanctions against entities that fund Russia's war effort, and we will continue to enforce those sanctions and will not hesitate to impose new sanctions appropriately," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

Vladimir Putin Kim Jong Un North Korea Matthew Miller

Comments

1000 characters

US, ahead of Putin and Kim meeting, says it will not hesitate to impose new sanctions

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.1bn in August, 24% lower YoY

FC personnel martyred, several injured in Peshawar blast

President Alvi, interim law minister meet again to discuss elections

Inter-bank market: rupee continues to post gains against US dollar

Rupee now stronger in open market than in inter-bank market: ECAP data

FO wants interim Afghan govt to be ‘mindful’ of Pakistan’s concerns regarding territorial integrity

Modi hails Saudi ties after ‘historic’ route unveiled

Israeli delegation makes first open visit to Saudi Arabia

AsiaPak Investments acquires Pakistan’s Bol Network, amount not disclosed

Oil prices ease from 10-month highs but hold above $90 a barrel

Read more stories