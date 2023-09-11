BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, industrials drag

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2023 06:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged down by a fall in financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled down 0.69% at 11,386.73.

Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Holdings were the top losers on the index, falling 1.2% and 1.6%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials rise

Trading volume on the index fell to 40.6 million shares from 43 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.15 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.58 million) from 1.14 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 58.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.1 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

