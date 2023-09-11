BAFL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.14%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.87%)
DGKC 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.41%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
FCCL 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.29%)
HBL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
OGDC 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.08%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
PIOC 80.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.83%)
PPL 72.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.75%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.58%)
SSGC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.13%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
TRG 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.48%)
UNITY 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,589 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.42%)
BR30 16,271 Increased By 4.1 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,758 Decreased By -255.1 (-0.55%)
KSE30 16,154 Decreased By -92.2 (-0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

EU cuts eurozone 2023 growth forecast

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2023 02:15pm

BRUSSELS: The European Commission cut its 2023 forecast for economic growth in the eurozone by 0.3 points to 0.8 percent on Monday, mainly due to Germany’s poor performance.

“Latest data confirm that economic activity in the EU was subdued in the first half of 2023 on the back of the formidable shocks that the EU has endured,” the commission said.

EU, Australia fail to reach free trade deal: EU Commission

The eurozone inflation forecast has also been revised down, forecast to remain well over target at 5.6 percent in 2023 compared to 5.8 percent in the previous outlook.

European Commission eurozone inflation

Comments

1000 characters

EU cuts eurozone 2023 growth forecast

Intra-day update: rupee continues to post gains against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open market: rupee’s rally continues against US dollar

More rain threatens Pakistan-India Asia Cup reserve day

Israeli delegation makes first open visit to Saudi Arabia

Vietnam Airlines signs $7.8bn deal with Boeing: White House

Oil prices ease but supply cuts keep Brent above $90/bbl

Caretakers likely to ease the woes of power sector

Smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan: 90 govt officials, 29 politicians found involved

‘Massive’ crackdown on hoarders, smugglers announced

Four held as IR Intelligence busts ‘fake sales tax invoice mafia’

Read more stories