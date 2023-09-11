BAFL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.14%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.87%)
DGKC 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.41%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
FCCL 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.29%)
HBL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
OGDC 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.08%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
PIOC 80.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.83%)
PPL 72.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.75%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.58%)
SSGC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.13%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
TRG 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.48%)
UNITY 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,589 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.42%)
BR30 16,271 Increased By 4.1 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,758 Decreased By -255.1 (-0.55%)
KSE30 16,154 Decreased By -92.2 (-0.57%)
South African rand jumps ahead of manufacturing data, US CPI

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2023 12:51pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand jumped against a weaker dollar early on Monday as investors awaited local manufacturing data later in the day and US consumer price index (CPI) data on Wednesday.

At 0621 GMT, the rand traded at 19.0300 against the dollar , 0.55% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar last traded around 0.2% weaker against a basket of global currencies.

“(The) rand has rolled over, now gaining against all the majors and has switched from underperformer to outperformer,” Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in a research note. At 1100 GMT, Statistics South Africa will release manufacturing output numbers for July.

“A quiet start to the week, but risks are elevated midweek, starting with US CPI on Wednesday, followed by ECB rate announcement and press conference on Thursday,” RMB analysts added.

Inflation data out of the US could give clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path before it convenes next week and might influence the risk-sensitive rand.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was almost unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 10.380%.

