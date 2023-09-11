PPP’s allies may be running away from elections: Bilawal

KARACHI/HYDERABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Sunday it may be the case that his party’s allies in the erstwhile Pakistan Democratic Movement-led ruling coalition were “scared” and “running away from elections”.

“I have been telling my allies for the past 18 months that if you get scared, you die [in politics].

“Unfortunately, the rest of our political allies have been scared. They are afraid. They run away from by-elections and local government elections, and maybe, they now want to run away from general elections,” he said while addressing the public at the inauguration ceremony of Hussainabad Water Filtration Plant in Hyderabad.

No election schedule as yet: Sindh’s uplift funds being frozen, claims Bilawal

Press release from Bilawal House adds: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he tried his best to convincing the MQM-P that they should contest the local bodies election, and not give their space to the incompetents, but they got scared and retreated.

Even they could not save their two towns. He further said that PTI practices politics of division and hatred. “Just as we wiped out PTI from Hyderabad, we will wipe out it from the entire country,” he vowed and added that it is his message to PTI that the Jiyalas are coming. “Jiyalas are ready to contest, will get the security amount confiscated of Imran Khan in the same way as it was done in Hyderabad, Malir and Multan,” he added.

According to a press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House

PPP Chairman said that false propaganda and character assassination has been going on against his party and its leadership for three generations, adding that such character assassination was done during the last 15 years because there was a conspiracy to bring Imran Khan to power. “In those days it was said that there is a lot of garbage in Sindh, while the rest of Pakistan is clean,” he recalled,

Addressing the party workers, Chairman PPP said that such false propaganda is being sold in Punjab and Peshawar, we have to respond to such lies.

“We have to say that there are still problems in Hyderabad, but if projects like NICVD have been built, they have been built by the PPP government,” adding that if Sharjeel Memon, who was also the provincial minister at that time, suffered a heart attack, he was treated at NICVD Hospital in Hyderabad on his turn, adding that on the other hand, Imran Khan has his own hospital, but he also has back pain, but he will go abroad for treatment.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the MQM, when in power, did not work on its own, and blamed the provincial government. He said that MQM leaders should be asked what they have done for Hyderabad. While giving a historical reference, he pointed out that the water supply scheme was given to Hyderabad city for the first time in 1911, then during the 70s by the government of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and for the third time in 1988 by the government of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

“First my grandfather, then his daughter and my mother and now his grandson is giving the project of clean drinking water to Hyderabad. With this project, clean drinking water will be provided to the people of Hussainabad, Shah Latif Town and Qasimabad Town,” he addded.

He announced to regularize the Katchi Abadis across the country, like done in Sindh, if his party wins the next general elections and adding that if bureaucracy and judges can get plots, then plots can be given to poor citizens of the country too. He further said that if the direction of the country’s economy is to be corrected, then money has to be put in the pocket of the common man.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023