Bugti vows action against criminal elements

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti said that no effort should be spared in disposing of criminal elements in the country.

He stated this in a statement issued on Sunday, while expressing sorrow and grief over martyrdom of police constable Adeel Zafar in an encounter with robbers in Rawat. The interior minister paid tributes to Constable Adeel Zafar for sacrificing his life in the line of duty.

The minister also prayed for the early recovery of police officers who got injured during this operation. He issued instructions for providing best medical facilities to the injured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023