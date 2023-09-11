Torkham border closure causes huge losses to traders

PESHAWAR: The abrupt closure of Pak-Afghan Torkham border has caused huge losses to traders, said Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, Chairman of the Pakistan Border Trade Council and President Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said the closure of the border has left traders stranded with their goods on either side of the border, resulting in significant financial losses. The sudden closure has also disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries, impacting businesses on both sides.

Kazmi expressed his concern over the situation, stating that the closure of the board has severely impacted the livelihoods of traders who rely on cross-border trade for their income. He added that the closure has also affected the bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He urged the authorities concerned to take immediate action to resolve the issues and reopen the border as soon as possible. He also requested the governments of both countries to ensure the safety and security of traders and their goods during this time of uncertainty.

Kazmi emphasized the importance of the cross-border trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, stating that it not only contributes to the economic growth of both countries but also strengthens the ties between them.

