BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Cut in taxes on real estate to help attract foreign investment: ICCI

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2023 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to reduce heavy taxes on the real estate and construction sector that would bring US$ 5-6 billion foreign investment within a short time and help revive the revive the economy.

He said that the business activities of around 70 allied industries are dependent on the real estate and construction sector, so its better growth would boost of the business activities of all allied industries and stimulate the economic growth of the country. He said this while addressing as chief guest at a reception hosted in his honor by the prominent real estate developer Sial Sarfraz.

The balloting of plots of his housing project was held and birthday cake of Ahsan Bakhtawari was also cut on the occasion.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the real estate sector is the major source of attracting remittances and foreign investment, however, the imposition of heavy taxes has caused significant decline in foreign remittances and the gap is increasing. He said that this situation has stagnated the business activities in the real estate and construction sector due to which unemployment is rising.

He said that cutting taxes on this sector can immediately attract billions of dollars to the country and revive the economy. He urged that the government should rationalize taxes on this sector, withdraw tax on deemed income on immovable property and create a conducive environment for this sector to spur the economic development of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarfraz Sial said that the overseas Pakistanis are interested in investing in the real estate sector, but heavy taxes are discouraging them. He emphasized that the government should reconsider taxes on this sector and offer more attractive incentives that would boost foreign investment in the country and provide crucial support to the fragile economy. He said that the government can take the country’s economy from recession to sustainable development by focusing on the real estate and construction sector.

Zafar Bakhtawari former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan, Tahir Abbasi, Khalid Chaudhry, Raja Imtiaz, Nasir Chaudhry and a large number of the business community were present in the reception. A Mehfal-e-Qawwali was also held on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy construction sector Taxes FBR foreign investment ICCI business community real estate sector Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Cut in taxes on real estate to help attract foreign investment: ICCI

Smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan: 90 govt officials, 29 politicians found involved

‘Massive’ crackdown on hoarders, smugglers announced

Unchallenged tax demand case: FTO waiting for tax officials’ response

Judges, armed forces’ personnel exempted from NAO: AGP

Four held as IR Intelligence busts ‘fake sales tax invoice mafia’

MoITT not yet ready to launch Starlink internet services

Chinese investor seeks fast-track forum for getting justice

PPP’s allies may be running away from elections: Bilawal

Power pilferers: IESCO detects 105 meters, imposes Rs7.567m fine

Martyred policemen: Steps being taken for welfare of heirs

Read more stories