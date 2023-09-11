Bilawal praises Sharjeel Memon

HYDERABAD: The Chairman of the People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, praised the people of Hyderabad, especially former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

He said that during the no-confidence motion in Islamabad, he had observed that those aspiring to become the prime minister were trailing behind, but Sharjeel Memon was at the forefront.

He further stated that if that an individual lost the premiership, it was due to the hard work and dedication of the PPP workers and leaders, who are present on this stage with me.

